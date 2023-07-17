AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $52.88. 357,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

