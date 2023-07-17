AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

