AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,439,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.99. 1,249,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,016. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

