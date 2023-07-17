Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $656.83. The company had a trading volume of 493,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.98 and its 200-day moving average is $532.77. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $658.90.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.