Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 2.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

