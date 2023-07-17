Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,376. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $97.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

