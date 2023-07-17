Aion (AION) One Day Volume Reaches $5,323.41

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,323.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00251898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031773 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

