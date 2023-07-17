Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.80

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.80 and last traded at $143.79, with a volume of 547539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.61.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock worth $224,588,462. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,267,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

