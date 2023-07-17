AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.81. 2,295,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,294. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

