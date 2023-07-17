AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 4.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 3.18% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $76,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

OMFL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 838,077 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

