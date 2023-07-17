AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.56 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

