AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 270 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $452.70. 840,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $453.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

