AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 259,563 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,563 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 291,423 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 786,915 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

