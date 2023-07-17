AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 7,259 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 601,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,034. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $179.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

