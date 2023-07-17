Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.93

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.93 and last traded at $194.93, with a volume of 10323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,822,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

