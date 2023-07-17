Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $723.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.