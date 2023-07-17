Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Down 59.7% in June

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of ALTUW stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

