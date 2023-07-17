Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

