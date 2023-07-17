Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.09. Altus Power shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 248,470 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Altus Power Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

