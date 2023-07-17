Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC owned about 0.24% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Maryann Bruce acquired 2,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $534.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.78. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

