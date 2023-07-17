Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Ameresco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco



Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

