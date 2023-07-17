American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

