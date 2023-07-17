Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,884 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of DIAL stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

