Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,951. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

