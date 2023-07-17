Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average is $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.