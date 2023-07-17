Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

RHS traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $166.46. The company had a trading volume of 327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.