Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 73,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

