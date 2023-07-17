Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $52,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $194.32. 403,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

