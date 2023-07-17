Analyzing UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 335 2012 1905 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 207.05%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $19.75 billion $1.22 billion 57.49

This table compares UTG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.54% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

