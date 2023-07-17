Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,150 ($40.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.02) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,100 ($39.88) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.26) to GBX 2,320 ($29.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,050 ($39.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,895.00.

Anglo American Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

