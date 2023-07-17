Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Increased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

AON stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.82. 50,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average is $318.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.33 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

