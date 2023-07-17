Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

