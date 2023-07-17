Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.59

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 4358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

