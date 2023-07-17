Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Down 2.1 %

ATRO stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Astronics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.