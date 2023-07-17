Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,441,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.