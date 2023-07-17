Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.25. 10,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 527,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

