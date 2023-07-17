Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.69 on Monday, reaching $233.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,542. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

