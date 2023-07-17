Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.44. 286,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,417. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

