Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MBB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $93.25. 224,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,220. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

