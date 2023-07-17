Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 14,481 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

