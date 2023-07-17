Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 812,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,268. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
