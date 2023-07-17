Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $604.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $452.30. 678,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,252. The stock has a market cap of $337.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

