Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,691. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

