Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 1,598,359 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

