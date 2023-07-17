Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

