AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Price Performance

RCEL opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $520.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $1,826,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 88.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 183.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 118,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.