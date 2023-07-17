Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,539 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $90,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXON traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.86 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.