Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 456,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 377,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.