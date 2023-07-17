Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 616,700 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Aytu BioPharma

In other Aytu BioPharma news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

AYTU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.81. 13,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.37. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

