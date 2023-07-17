AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

AZEK opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

